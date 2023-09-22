1 man dead following 4-car crash in Southwest Philadelphia

A 31-year-old passenger was transported to Presbyterian Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man is dead following a car crash involving four vehicles in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday.

It happened at approximately 5 p.m. on the 6800 block of Essington Avenue.

Officials say an unknown driver was traveling at a high rate of speed in a black Dodge Charger and lost control of the car, which then struck three other vehicles.

A 31-year-old passenger was transported to Presbyterian Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to officials.

There is no word yet on his identity.

Police are still investigating the collision.