Philadelphia police fatally shoot deadly carjacking suspect after shots fired at officers, officials say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man suspected of fatally shooting a woman during a carjacking was killed during an altercation with police in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, authorities said.The incident began around 4 a.m. Thursday at St. Luke's Church on the 5400 block of Germantown Avenue.Police said the 29-year-old suspect entered the church and stole a set of car keys from a woman who lives at the church. The suspect allegedly fired a shot at the woman but missed her. Police said he then stole her car, but then crashed.The suspect then attempted to carjack another woman, but the driver was able to get away.The man, police said, then carjacked a 19-year-old woman and shot her. She was taken to the hospital where she died.Police arrived on the scene and located the suspect who was armed with an AK-47 style assault rifle.The man began to run away and officers gave chase for about a block.That's when, police said, he opened fire on officers in the area of Chelten Avenue and Greene Street.Officers returned fire, but police said they did not hit the suspect.Police said the man then got into a police vehicle but could not drive away because there were no keys.After exiting the vehicle, the man continued to walk away all while pointing the gun at officers at Germantown and Rittenhouse.Police said officers told the man to drop the gun. When the suspect did not comply, they opened fire and struck him. In all, four officers are said to have discharged their weapons.The suspect was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.