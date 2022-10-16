1 killed in fire at New Jersey senior living facility

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials said it appears to be accidental.

Crews said heavy smoke was seen from the third floor of the building when they arrived. The flames were contained to one apartment.

BURLINGTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person was killed Saturday morning in a fire at a senior living facility in Burlington, New Jersey.

According to officials, the fire began at about 11:30 a.m. at the J. Frank Budd building in the 200 block of East Pearl Street.

One person was found dead inside the unit, and a second resident was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A total of 25 residents were displaced following the fire, officials said.

