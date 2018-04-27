MAGNOLIA, Del. --A Delaware woman has been arrested for making meth in the passenger seat of a moving car.
Thirty-year-old Sarah C. Bell is charged with unlawfully operating a clandestine lab.
State Police Master Cpl. Michael Austin tells The New Journal of Wilmington that Bell was making "one pot of meth" while 25-year-old Ashley N. Lane drove.
An officer pulled Lane over for failing to signal on Sunday about 2:20 a.m. Austin says the officer learned Lane and Bell had warrants out for their arrest and searched the car. The officer found materials used to manufacture meth, and the one-pot meth lab was confiscated.
Lane was arrested on charges including possession of marijuana and released on bail.
