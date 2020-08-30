2 Delco police officers being hailed heroes; helping out in one special delivery

MORTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two police officers in Delaware County are being hailed heroes for helping out in one special delivery.They immediately utilized their training when they answered a call and found a woman in the throes of having a baby.While one of the officers was brand new to the force.Thanks to Morton Police Officer Joseph LaSpina and his partner Officer Ian Kelly, Mitura Akanni is a new healthy little girl.But four days ago, she arrived much earlier than expected. It was from the help of these officers who helped and had to deliver her."When we got there I was, my adrenaline was rushing. I wanted to make sure the baby lives and the mother stay healthy," said Officer Kelly.Officer LaSpina said, "It was definitely an honor to help bring a baby into this world."The call came in around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday where they went running into the home of Hazmat Akanni and Azimath Ligali."In my mind, I was like no, I still have four weeks left," said Ligali as she was in labor.While in shock, Hazmat said, "I was so scared, I didn't want to touch the baby. The head was out., I said I don't know what's going on."The officers had one option, deliver. "She was crowing when we got in there. She was obviously in a lot of pain. We tried to comfort her as much we could," said LaSpina.The officers say hearing that first cry meant everything. "Myself and Joe looked at each other at started smiling, we knew that the baby was okay," said Kelly.LaSpina even made sure the newborn stayed warm, being the first one to put the tiny baby cap on."We were trying to do everything we could to help the paramedics, comfort mom," he said.On Saturday, they came to check in on the doting family, and the whole family couldn't help but hug them."They are angels," said Hazmat. "If it wasn't for them and for God, we don't know what was going to happen."Ligali said, "They did a wonderful job. It's something I'll never forget in my life."Even the neighbors, who've now made them a sign, were impressed.Myrna Willbank said, "They're always there when you need them."Though they are young in their careers, when asked if the officers thought they were heroes, they gave a veteran response."The mother and baby were healthy. So that was our main goal," said Kelly.LaSpina said, "This is what we do. It's what we train to do."