Delaware opens FEMA-run drive-thru COVID-19 test site, appointments needed

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware's new FEMA-run COVID-19 drive-thru testing site opens on Monday.
Governor John Carney will visit the location in the afternoon.
The testing will take place at the Delaware City DMV at 2101 Mid County Drive in New Castle County.
Appointments are required.
Time slots will be available on weekends and evenings, except for Wednesdays when the DMV has regular evening business hours.
For the first day of operations, appointments will be available between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Following the first day of testing, appointments will be available for the following days of the week:
- Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To make an appointment, visit the eTrueNorth COVID-19 testing website.
The site will run through February 7.
Those who have questions or need assistance with registering for an appointment, can email COVID19@eTrueNorth.com or call 1-800-635-8611.
