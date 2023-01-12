Crews battle 3-alarm townhouse fire in Pike Creek, Delaware

When crews arrived, flames were coming from the roof of a townhouse in the Fairway Falls community.

Firefighters were battling a blaze at a townhouse in Pike Creek, Delaware on Thursday morning.

PIKE CREEK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a blaze at a townhouse in Pike Creek, Delaware.

Crews were dispatched to the 3200 block of Champions Drive at 11:45 a.m.

When crews arrived, flames were coming from the roof of a townhouse in the Fairway Falls community.

The fire reached a second alarm at about noon. Shortly after noon, a mayday call was made for reports of firefighters trapped in the basement, however all firefighters have since been reported to be out of the basement.

A third alarm was struck at about 12:10 p.m.

There was no immediate word on injuries.