Delaware hospitals say they are in a 'crisis;' urge public to get vaccinated

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Four Delaware hospitals jointly announced changes on Monday as they continue to deal with a crushing caseload brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.The hospitals, including ChristianaCare, Bayhealth, TidalHealth Nanticoke, and Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic-Saint Francis Hospital, say they are now operating under Crisis Standards of Care protocols.The hospitals say the protocols allow them to have the "flexibility and decision-making tools" they need at this time.They asked people to avoid the emergency department for "less serious health needs.""Due to the dramatic increase of COVID-19 infection in recent weeks, we are treating more patients in our hospitals and emergency departments than at any time since the pandemic began," the statement reads.The hospitals asked the public to recognize they are "stretched beyond capacity" and urged everyone to do their part to help."You can help end the current crisis in our hospitals. Get vaccinated and receive boosters as indicated," the statement reads. "Prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, maintaining distance, handwashing, testing, and staying home if you feel unwell."The statement also made note of the work done by the hospital staffers during the pandemic."Our health care workers have carried the burden of caring for our community during the pandemic, and they have done extraordinary work under increasingly difficult circumstances," the statement reads.