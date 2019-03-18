Delaware landscaping company vandalized

HOCKESSIN, Del. (WPVI) -- Shattered glass, slashed tires, and equipment that doesn't work. That's what a Delaware business owner discovered when he drove up to his landscaping company in Hockessin on Monday morning.

John Orsini has been in business for 45 years now along the 4300 block of Millcreek Road.

He says someone damaged his equipment between the time he left work Saturday afternoon and arrived Monday morning.

"My trucks, my tractors-- all demolished. Busted windows, flat tires and I live here. I live about 15 feet from where this is done," Orsini tells Action News.

Making matters worse, he's coping with his wife's recent death.

Orsini says he has never had an issue like this before and he's devastated.

His company delivers topsoil and mulch to customers in the area.

Now, he's left waiting for police to investigate.
