Delaware man charged for attacking clerk at Florida Walmart

STUART, Florida (WPVI) -- A man from Wilmington, Delaware is facing a slew of charges for an attack on a Walmart clerk.

The incident happened on October 2 in Stuart, Florida just after 5:30 p.m.

Police say surveillance video shows Peter McGuaghran walk around the counter and choke the clerk for no apparent reason.

The victim's coworkers jumped in to stop the assault.

McGuaghran reportedly tried to fight off police as they responded to the scene.

The cashier suffered minor injuries and was treated at the hospital.

Stuart police arrested McGuaghran and charged him with battery, resisting arrest without violence, assault on a law enforcement officer, and battery on a law enforcement officer.
