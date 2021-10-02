pedestrian struck

Man hit by an SUV on Route 13 in Minquadale, New Castle County, Delaware

MINQUADALE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian late Friday night.

Police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 13 in front of New Castle County Police headquarters.

Officials say the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police say the driver did stop and remained on scene.

Thursday night, another man was hit by a car in the same area.
