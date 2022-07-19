human remains found

Investigation underway after skeletal remains found in Delaware River

The medical examiners office is now handling the remains.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in University City are investigating a grim mystery.

This comes after someone found the skeletal remains of a man in the Delaware River.

The witness called 911 after making the discovery underneath the westbound I-76 bridge, just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

