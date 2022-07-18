rape

Police investigating report of a rape at South Philadelphia SEPTA station

The Special Victims Unit is leading the investigation, along with SEPTA transit police.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a report of a rape at a SEPTA station in South Philadelphia.

According to Philadelphia police, the incident occurred at the Snyder Station sometime overnight Sunday night into Monday morning.

The location of the station is 2100 South Broad Street.

Authorities say no further details are available at this time.

