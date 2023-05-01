Delaware courts plan to hold a Safe Surrender event in Wilmington later this month.

Delaware to hold Safe Surrender event for those with outstanding warrants

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware courts plan to hold a Safe Surrender event in Wilmington later this month.

It provides those with outstanding warrants or capiases a chance to clear their records in a one-stop, day-long event.

Officials say with 55,000 warrants in the state, it is a great way to help everyone involved.

The program was first started 15 years ago in Delaware by the U.S. Marshal's Office.

The next event is set for May 12 at the Leonard L. Williams Justice Center on North King Street.

While the courts do not guarantee amnesty, they say each individual who attends will receive "favorable consideration" from the judges.