CLAYMONT, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating whether the weather was a factor in a crash that left two people critically injured.The crash happened Friday night on 1-495 in Claymont.Police say the driver of a car was going south on 1-495, when the driver lost control and overturned in the median.A man and a woman were pulled from the wreckage and taken to the hospital with critical injuries.Southbound I-495 will be closed at the Pa-Delaware line until officials conclude their investigation.