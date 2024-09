Commodore Barry Bridge EB from Chester into NJ reopens after tractor-trailer crash

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An early morning crash caused some traffic trouble in the eastbound lanes of the Commodore Barry Bridge.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Thursday and involved two tractor-trailers.

Parts of the bridge, as well as some ramps in the area, were shut down after the crash.

The scene is now clear and all lanes and ramps have reopened.

There has been no word on if anyone has been injured.

For the latest traffic in your area, click here.