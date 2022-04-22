Delaware girl celebrates 5th birthday with her friend, the state trooper

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A little girl in Newark, Delaware got a big birthday surprise Thursday morning.The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Criminal Investigative Unit hosted 15 kids for Bailey Allen's fifth birthday.Bailey met Delaware State Trooper Lt. Robert Jones while attending a high school basketball game a couple of years ago - and they became fast friends!And since then Jones has helped mark her birthday in unique ways."Her eyes just lit up when she met them, and their eyes lit up. She walked over to them, and they just had a conversation and from there (they became) friends," said Bailey's mom Dione Allen.Bailey blew out the candles to her cake as she was surrounded by a group of friends, family and Delaware state police officers.She now wants to be in law enforcement when she grows up.Lt. Jones helped coordinate the festivities that included seeing police motorcycles and the mounted patrol.Jones, who is retiring this year, says policing is more than just law and order, it's also marking moments like this for children."We're part of the community, and that's why it's important we're all part of one big family, so it's important we make a difference in people's lives," said Lt. Jones.Even though he'll be off the force after this year, Lt. Jones says he still plans to celebrate Bailey's future birthdays.