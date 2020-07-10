Lieutenant Colonel Melissa Zebley named new Delaware State Police superintendent

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Delaware State Police is getting a new superintendent.Lieutenant Colonel Melissa Zebley is a 28-year member of the division and started as a trooper in 1992.Zebley was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in August 2019."I am humbled and honored to serve as the 26th Superintendent of the Delaware State Police. I thank Governor Carney and Acting Secretary Chandler for their faith in me to lead this division of professional and dedicated members. I pledge to serve with the dignity and honor befitting the high standards of the agency," Lieutenant Colonel Zebley said in a police press release. "The Delaware State Police remain steadfast in our mission of service to all citizens and will continue on our course of community collaboration and progressive policing."She will take command starting next Monday, replacing retiring superintendent Nathaniel McQueen.Lieutenant Colonel Melissa Zebley is a University of Delaware graduate.