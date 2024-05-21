Firefighters battle crane fire near base of Walt Whitman Bridge in Gloucester City, NJ

Fire crews battling a crane fire near the Walt Whitman Bridge in Gloucester City, New Jersey.

Fire crews battling a crane fire near the Walt Whitman Bridge in Gloucester City, New Jersey.

Fire crews battling a crane fire near the Walt Whitman Bridge in Gloucester City, New Jersey.

Fire crews battling a crane fire near the Walt Whitman Bridge in Gloucester City, New Jersey.

GLOUCESTER CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Fire crews are battling a crane fire near the Walt Whitman Bridge in Gloucester City, New Jersey.

The fire broke out just before 10 a.m. Tuesday near the 100 block of Essex Street.

The fire appears to have started on a crane working on the cargo ship, Pacific Harmony.

While the fire is mostly under control, smoke may be present and visible in the South Philadelphia area, according to Philadelphia emergency management officials.

Speeds on the Walt Whitman Bridge have been reduced and delays into New Jersey are expected, according to the Delaware River Port Authority.

There has been no word on any injuries or what caused the fire.

For the latest traffic in your area, click here.