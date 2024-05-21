Trenton Health Department to go door-to-door to test children for lead exposure

Trenton health officials say they are in the process of testing more than 600 students.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The health department in Trenton, New Jersey, plans to begin going door-to-door to test children who may have been exposed to lead.

This comes after the EPA found high lead levels in the soil around Ulysses S. Grant Intermediate School back in January.

The agency says the lead may have come from Trenton's pottery industry, which flourished up until the early 1900s.

