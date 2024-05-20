Woman admits to lying about attack in parking lot; innocent man freed from jail: DA

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman is facing charges after authorities say she lied about an attempted rape and attack in a Bucks County grocery store parking lot.

Anjela Borisova Urumova, 20, of Bristol Township, admitted to police that she lied about an April 16 attack in the parking lot of Redner's in Middletown Township last month.

All charges have been dropped against Daniel Pierson, who was originally arrested in the case. He spent a month behind bars before his release on Friday.

Anjela Borisova Urumova

Urumova initially claimed she was attacked by a man from behind after she parked her truck. She also claimed that a man pulled down her pants and punched her in the face before she was able to get away.

But more than a month after the investigation, police say there were multiple inconsistencies and contradictory information with Urumova's account of the attack.

Authorities say Urumova admitted she lied about the entire incident and that no assault occurred in the Redner's parking lot on April 16, according to the criminal complaint filed Monday.

This investigation found that Urumova falsely reported an attack to police. It's still unclear why she targeted Pierson.

Urumova said she gave a description of his truck and identified him because she had seen him and the truck in the past, according to the complaint.

As a result of Urumova's false accusations, Pierson spent 31 days behind bars before he was freed.

Urumova was charged with one count each of false alarm to an agency of public safety and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, two counts of false reports and three counts of unsworn falsification to authorities.