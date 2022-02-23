theft

School secretary accused of stealing nearly $5,000 from pizza fundraiser, tuition

Wade Bryan, the former secretary at North Laurel Elementary School, was indicted on two counts of theft over $1,500.
LAUREL, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police have arrested a former school employee on felony theft charges.

On Tuesday, 40-year-old Wade Bryan, the former secretary at North Laurel Elementary School, was indicted on two counts of theft over $1,500.

Last summer, Bryan was responsible for incoming Pre-K tuition and funds for the school's pizza fundraiser.

Police say he stole nearly $5,000 in funds.



"District Officials conducted an internal audit for other financial activity Wade was responsible for and discovered he had taken incoming cash proceeds from the Pre-K tuition program and only deposited incoming checks to the district's bank account," said Delaware State Police.

Authorities say the school district was tipped off after the checks from the fundraiser hadn't cleared parents' bank accounts.

In total, $3,198.50 cash from the fundraiser and $1,775.00 from the Pre-K tuition funds were stolen.

