National Weather Service investigators confirm tornado touched down in Delaware

Storm debris in Marshall Commons off of Marshall Street in Milford, Delaware. City of Milford

MILFORD, Delaware (WPVI) -- Investigators from the National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Delaware as severe storms hit the area on Thursday.In a Friday afternoon update, investigators determined the tornado occurred south of Harrington in Kent County. The strength of the twister has yet to be determined.Crews are still working to determine if nearby Milford and Slaughter Beach were also hit by a tornado.Video obtained by Action News shows an apparent funnel cloud in Milford.Matthew McConaghy said he was at work when he saw what looked like a tornado across a field.A tornado warning was posted for Kent County as the storms rolled through.There were scattered power outages throughout Thursday night, Milford city officials said, but power was fully restored by Friday morning.Milford residents are being told that storm debris will be collected on Monday, July 12.