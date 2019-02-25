Delaware state trooper injured after being dragged by vehicle; black SUV sought

A Delaware State Police trooper was seriously injured after an incident on Monday afternoon in Mill Creek.. Trish Hartman has more on Action News at 4 p.m. on Feb. 25, 2019.

MILL CREEK, Del. (WPVI) --
A Delaware State Police trooper was seriously injured after authorities say he was dragged by a vehicle on Monday afternoon in Mill Creek.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the area of Kirkwood Highway and Ferrand Drive.

Authorities tell Action News the trooper was directing traffic due to malfunctioning traffic lights.

The trooper spoke to the driver of the vehicle for an unknown reason. Police say that vehicle then took off, dragging him about 1/10 of a mile down Farrand Drive.


He sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the SUV fled into Kirkwood Gardens neighborhood.

There was no immediate word as to why the trooper was in contact with the occupants of the vehicle.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information should contact Troop 6 at (302) 633-5000.

