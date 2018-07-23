A Delaware County ear, nose and throat doctor entered a plea Monday to charges he indecently assaulted a 39-year-old female patient.
Mahmoud Ghaderi will serve 3 months of house arrest and 2 years of probation, for a no contest plea.
Ghaderi was accused of touching the woman's private areas during an appointment in April 2017.
