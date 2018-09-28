A 31-year-old man has been arrested for shooting his parents in Delaware County, leaving his father dead and his mother in the hospital, police say.Tinicum Township police took Matthew Hox into custody around 3 a.m. Friday.He is accused of shooting his father and mother, 77-year-old Henry Hox and 62-year-old Donna Hox.Hox's father was pronounced dead at the scene. His mother is recovering at Crozer Chester Medical Center.Police say it all started around 8 p.m. Thursday with what they believe was an argument at the Hox's home along the 400 block of Iroquois Street."The only information we are getting is that there was some sort of family argument that took place," Tinicum Township Police Chief Steve Edmiston said.A neighbor who's lived next to the Hox's for nearly two decades says she heard what sounded like an argument then gunshots. She says she walked over to their home to find Henry Hox dead. She found Donna Hox had been shot and was begging her to call 911. Matthew Hox had run off.A massive search got underway for the 31-year-old. Police from all over Delaware County descended upon the quiet neighborhood.A Philadelphia police helicopter and the Delaware County District Attorney's Office also joined in on the manhunt. Residents were told to shelter in place."We spent several hours looking for him. The firearm was eventually recovered in the house by detectives who executed the search warrant so that took away the threat of him being armed," Edmiston said.After seven hours searching for Hox, police say they found him around 4th and Manhattan streets hiding in a dark wooded area, just a block away from the crime scene.Action News is told Hox's mother is giving information to police as she recovers in the hospital.The shelter in place has been lifted.------Matthew ran off.