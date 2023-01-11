WATCH LIVE

Parrot Theft: Suspect steals baby Pineapple Green Cheek Conure from South Jersey store

Todd Marcus Birds Exotic posted video of the theft on Facebook.

By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Wednesday, January 11, 2023 4:10PM
Suspect steals baby parrot from South Jersey store
As the suspect stands behind a pole, the store says he shoved the baby bird into his pants or side bag.

DELRAN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A bird hunt is underway for a small parrot that was stolen from a South Jersey pet shop.

Delran police shared pictures of the suspected thief, along with what the parrot - a Pineapple Green Cheek Conure - usually looks like.

Todd Marcus Birds Exotic posted video of the theft from Saturday on Facebook.

The store says the bird still needs to be hand-fed.

"Any & all help is very greatly appreciated," the store said.

Delran police say the bird could be in danger without the proper care.

