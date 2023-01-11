Parrot Theft: Suspect steals baby Pineapple Green Cheek Conure from South Jersey store

Todd Marcus Birds Exotic posted video of the theft on Facebook.

As the suspect stands behind a pole, the store says he shoved the baby bird into his pants or side bag.

DELRAN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A bird hunt is underway for a small parrot that was stolen from a South Jersey pet shop.

Delran police shared pictures of the suspected thief, along with what the parrot - a Pineapple Green Cheek Conure - usually looks like.

Todd Marcus Birds Exotic posted video of the theft from Saturday on Facebook.

As the suspect stands behind a pole, the store says he shoved the baby bird into his pants or side bag.

The store says the bird still needs to be hand-fed.

"Any & all help is very greatly appreciated," the store said.

Delran police say the bird could be in danger without the proper care.