Live concerts, large gatherings raise concerns amid rise in COVID-19 cases

According to the CDC, 44,000 Americans are hospitalized with COVID-19.
By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Live music is back despite the surge in delta variant COVID-19 cases across the country.

About 10,000 people gathered at the Mann Center Saturday, and attendees say it couldn't come sooner.

"It feels great," said Johnson Winters of Havertown, Delaware County.

Beverly Trosley of Ridley said, "I believe more in music bringing people together, and being among people again makes you feel alive rather than being home alone."

But the rapid spread of the delta variant has health officials warning that the unvaccinated are at risk.

"I'm happy that it's opening up again, but I am very concerned about what's going on, and I hope everybody can get vaccinated, so we don't have to go through this anymore, but who knows," said Michael McGoldrick of Springfield.

The Ardmore Music Hall resumed full capacity concerts this week but just announced they'll require everyone to wear masks.

The venue also stated that requiring attendees to show proof of vaccination is at the performing act's discretion.

"We came up with the best solution, which was we felt we wanted to be inclusive to people who, for whatever reason, chose not to get the vaccine," said Peter Martin, managing partner of Ardmore Music Hall. "That's their prerogative but allows them to also enjoy the show."

