musikfest

Fans pack the stands on the first night of Musikfest 2021 in Bethlehem, Pa.

The headliner for the first night was country music star Darius Rucker.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Fans pack the stands for Musikfest 2021 in Bethlehem, Pa.

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Musikfest 2021 is officially underway after being postponed last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The headliner for the first night was country music star Darius Rucker.

Fans packed the stands as the anticipation after a year off was through the roof.

"We all feel the energy with people. We all feel revitalized, and at the end of the day, it just makes you happy," said Peter Dubose of Bethlehem, Pa.

RELATED: Musikfest returns to the Lehigh Valley, but with COVID-19 mitigation strategies

The first act that performed was local singer Erin Kelly.

Shortly after, the crowds for Musikfest quickly filled the space ahead of Rucker's performance.

"It feels really great to be outside again and fresh air. It feels great being around people again," said Brenda Robinson of Bangor, Pa.

Darius Rucker superfan Rick Feliciano says he got there at 4 a.m.

"It's music and people getting together. It's hope. This is part of our hope," said Feliciano.

This year officials say you can expect the same top-quality event just as years past.

"I've been here numerous times, and I'm so excited to be back. I love it," said Julianna Lawson of Pittstown, New Jersey.

6abc is a sponsor of Musikfest 2021.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbethlehemconcertlive musiceventsmusikfest
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MUSIKFEST
Musikfest is back, but with COVID-19 mitigation strategies
Musikfest will be live for 2021 after going virtual last summer
Musikfest 2020 goes virtual, will include 80 performers
Kelsea Ballerini to perform at Musikfest 2020
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Show More
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Road closures, new route and more for Broad Street Run
More TOP STORIES News