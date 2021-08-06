Fans pack the stands on the first night of Musikfest 2021 in Bethlehem, Pa.

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Musikfest 2021 is officially underway after being postponed last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The headliner for the first night was country music star Darius Rucker.Fans packed the stands as the anticipation after a year off was through the roof."We all feel the energy with people. We all feel revitalized, and at the end of the day, it just makes you happy," said Peter Dubose of Bethlehem, Pa.The first act that performed was local singer Erin Kelly.Shortly after, the crowds for Musikfest quickly filled the space ahead of Rucker's performance."It feels really great to be outside again and fresh air. It feels great being around people again," said Brenda Robinson of Bangor, Pa.Darius Rucker superfan Rick Feliciano says he got there at 4 a.m."It's music and people getting together. It's hope. This is part of our hope," said Feliciano.This year officials say you can expect the same top-quality event just as years past."I've been here numerous times, and I'm so excited to be back. I love it," said Julianna Lawson of Pittstown, New Jersey.6abc is a sponsor of Musikfest 2021.