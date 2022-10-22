2nd suspect sought for murders of two teenagers in Pottstown, Pennsylvania

Deonte Kelly, 23, of the 200 block of East Penn Street in Philadelphia, is currently at large.

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Montgomery County have identified a second suspect in a shooting that left two teenagers dead earlier this week in Pottstown, Pa.

Deonte Kelly, 23, of the 200 block of East Penn Street in Philadelphia, is currently at large. Arrest warrants have been issued on charges of first-degree murder and robbery.

Deonte Kelly

The district attorney's office says a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Kelly is wanted for the murders of 17-year-old Skyler Fox of Stowe, Pa., and 18-year-old Brandon Bacote-Byer, of Lower Pottsgrove, Pa.

One arrest has already been made in this case. Seventeen-year-old Dominic Carboni of Schwenksville faces several charges, including first-degree murder and robbery.

Dominic Carboni

The shooting happened around 11:33 p.m. Monday in the area of Fourth and Johnson streets.

Police responding to 911 calls of shots fired arrived on the scene to find the two deceased victims lying on the ground near Fox's vehicle.

Officers recovered numerous fired cartridge casings, one projectile and a 9 mm handgun with an obliterated serial number at the scene.

Witnesses tell police that Fox had a backpack on his shoulder as he crawled away from his vehicle, but minutes later the backpack was gone and Fox was no longer moving, the D.A.'s office said.

Investigators say Carboni was meeting Fox to buy marijuana.

Before that meeting, Fox picked up Kelly in his maroon pickup truck and drove to the meetup location, according to the D.A.'s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pottstown Police at 610-970-6570 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553. Anonymous text tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app.