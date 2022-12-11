The DePaul brothers say this annual tradition means a lot to them.

Thousands of toys donated for children in need during DePaul Brothers annual toy drive

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- People gathered in Conshohocken early Sunday morning for the DePaul Brothers 6th annual toy drive.

People donated thousands of toys for children in need. Volunteers said they loved spreading holiday cheer.

"It's a great cause, we love to be here," said Pasquale Tropiano, from Conshohocken.

The DePaul brothers said this annual tradition means a lot to them.

"This was a great turnout, this was way more than we had last year," said Gino DePaul, adding "It keeps growing so just keep looking forward to doing it every year and putting smiles on kids faces."

The brothers said the group keeps growing every year.

"It's honestly every year we see something like the impact on it, like there's a lot of families that come out after and they're like you don't understand like what that little toy meant to our kid that was in the hospital during Christmas, and you know the holidays, so it's cool to see people come back and get involved and then those people bring their people," said Anthony DePaul.

More than a dozen dump trucks were loaded up and then the group made their way to their first stop which was St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.

"It's not even us we're just a little bit these people are everything it's crazy how many people are here," said Joseph DePaul.

The group then made their way to Shriners Hospital for Children.

"It's great there's so many toys for all of the kids, and all of the kids are always very happy to see and see the trucks," said Jessica Heffelfinger, from Conshohocken.

The group made stops at a number of other locations before calling it a day.