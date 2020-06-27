Couple, 3 kids escape house fire in Gloucester County

DEPTFORD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A couple and their three children were able to escape a fire that heavily damaged the family's home in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

The fire started early Saturday morning on the unit block of Carter Street in Deptford Township.

Officials said the fire began in the garage and spread to the rest of the home.

It took crews an hour to get the fire under control.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.
