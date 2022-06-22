Tesla found, but driver still sought for death of woman in Germantown hit-and-run

A memorial continues to grow for Dia Lee, the 21-year-old who was hit and killed Monday night at Germantown Avenue & West Coulter Street. @6abc



The car was recovered, but the driver is still out there. Police are asking anyone with information to please call 215-685-3184. pic.twitter.com/bQb6x1tTmK — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) June 22, 2022

This grey Tesla, was the vehicle in the deadly Germantown hit and run. Today, police say it was recovered in Philadelphia. They are still looking for the driver. @6abc



Anyone with information, please call police: 215-685-3184 pic.twitter.com/RuNOm2uW6e — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) June 22, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A memorial is growing at the intersection of Germantown Avenue and Coulter Street, where a woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Monday night.The neighborhood is devastated over the death of 21-year-old Dia Lee.It was still light out when Lee tried to cross Germantown Avenue at West Coulter Street in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.Witnesses told police a grey Tesla, being driven at a high rate of speed, slammed into her just before 7 p.m.According to police, the grey Tesla was recovered Wednesday in Philadelphia, but not the driver.State Representative of the 198th district, Darisha Parker, spoke with Dia's family Wednesday morning."Today as I was speaking to her I found myself at a loss for words because it was real-time. I couldn't hold her, say a prayer," Parker said.She says the family is even more at a loss with no answers."Somebody who is loved by the neighborhood and also loved by [local bookstore] Uncle Bobbies and her family... it's very very upsetting," explained Parker.People who didn't even know her were stopping by the memorial to pay their respects."I feel bad for her family," said Angela Brown of Germantown. "It's sad."Police say she was hit with such force that she hit a traffic light."They have these new cars they are driving - they treat it like an expressway, no care for children or people," said Pamela Brown of Germantown.Representative Parker wants to bring justice to her family."It's not the time for you to hide after you committed this heinous crime. Now is the time for you to say a prayer on your knees, turn yourself in to the proper authorities, and let consequences be what they may be," Parker said.Representative Parker says she will be reaching out to the streets department to plan a speed study for the area.Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call police at 215-685-3184.