Ribs, brisket, classic sides and more are all in the family at Dibbs BBQ

Best sellers include beef brisket, pulled pork and ribs, chicken, salmon, and beef ribs using the short rib.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When Darren and Pierrette Pearson met in high school, little did they know years later they would be helming a family-run barbecue spot - also teaching their son Darren Jr. the ropes, and having learned from the family patriarch, James Pearson.

Dibbs BBQ is only open for business on the weekends, and they always sell out before closing time.

All the classic sides are served up, like mac-n-cheese, collard greens, candy yams and more.

Dibbs BBQ | Instagram | Facebook

5617 Lancaster Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131

215-876-6500