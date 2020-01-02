Health & Fitness

Mediterranean diet tops US News and World Reports list for best diets overall in 2020

If you want to eat healthier and trim down this year, the 2020 ranking of best diets says Mediterranean is the way to go.

For the third year in a row, US News and World Reports says the Mediterranean diet, which emphasizes fish, olive oil, and vegetables, is the best.

It topped several categories including easiest diet to follow, best heart-healthy diet and best diabetes diet.

Close behind was the DASH diet, which lowers blood pressure, followed by the Flexitarian diet, and WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers.

Others diets that made the list include the Jenny Craig diet, which came in at number 12, and the vegan diet at number 17. Nutrisystem ranked 20th and SlimFast came in 24th.

The popular Paleo diet came in 29th, followed by the Atkins diet at number 32. The Keto diet ranked 34th on the list.

