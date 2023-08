In this week's One Tank Trip, we venture over to Camden County, New Jersey where families can actually 'enjoy' the sights and sounds of 'construction.'

Diggerland USA gives kids the opportunity to drive, ride and operate heavy machinery

Diggerland USA is about a 45-minute drive from Philadelphia.

Just over the bridge in West Berlin, the construction-themed amusement park gives kids the opportunity to drive, ride and operate heavy machinery.