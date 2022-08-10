Family want answers after man killed while attending friend's funeral in Philadelphia

Diniar Camp was shot and killed while attending a funeral for his friend Joelill Foy -- the founding member of 'Brotherly Love.'

Diniar Camp was shot and killed while attending a funeral for his friend Joelill Foy -- the founding member of the singing group Brotherly Love.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It has been a devastating few days for Kathi Camp.

Her 26-year-old son, Diniar Camp, was shot and killed Saturday morning just before 12:30 a.m. at 19th and Berks streets.

Friends and family gathered on Tuesday night for a vigil and a balloon release.

"Stop the violence!" said the mother. "I believe they targeted my baby. They targeted him and it's not fair because he would have loved you. He would have gave his heart to you, took his shirt off his back for you."

Diniar's family said he moved to Las Vegas to escape Philadelphia violence, and the only reason he was in town was to go to his friend's funeral. That friend was 26-year-old Joelill Foy, the founding member of the singing group Brotherly Love, who was gunned down outside his home in July.

"He went away to pursue his music career. He only came here to bury his friend and now he's leaving on a toe tag," said the victim's aunt, Geraldine Camp. "I wish he never would have ever even came here."

"What happened to him is just really sad," added his wife, Arryanna Camp. "I just can't even imagine this happening to anybody, but for it to happen to me, I'm only 22, he was only 26."

Camp's family described him as someone who would give you the shirt off his back and helped others solve problems.

"My son was not a street person. He was loved by very many people," said his mother. "He was into music and dedicated his life to helping people, and talking to people and making them smile."

As Philadelphia police continue to search for the suspect, the family wants to know why the shooter pulled the trigger.

"He went away to get his singing career. You know he got married. He want kids. Y'all took all of that away from us," said Geraldine Camp. "Y'all hit my family hard when you did this."

Philadelphia police have not provided an update on the investigation.