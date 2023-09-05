This month, Disney Junior will debut new episodes of 'Doc McStuffins,' 'SuperKitties' and more!

In preparation for Disney Junior's jam-packed month, a massive celebration at Disney California Adventure was in order.

'Doc McStuffins' debuts new episodes, and other favorites get into the Halloween spirit.

LOS ANGELES -- On September 6th, Disney Junior will kick off its jam-packed month with the debut of "Doc McStuffins: The Doc & Bella Are In!" a new short-form series.

Then, Disney Junior gets into the Halloween spirit with spooky episodes of your favorite shows.

"SuperKitties" will premiere its festive episode on September 25, followed by "Mickey Mouse Funhouse" on September 26 and "Pupstruction" on September 27 with theirs.

The network is also looking ahead to the coming years with a revamped "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse" coming in 2025, and "Disney Junior's Ariel" coming in 2024.

With all of the fun to look forward to, what better way to celebrate than in Disney California Adventure?

Disney Junior & Friends threw a massive celebration at the park, featuring parties, parades and playdates with your favorite characters!

At the event, On The Red Carpet had the opportunity to speak with Ayo Davis, the President of Disney Branded Television, who told us "Having us live with the legacy of "The Little Mermaid" and be able to continue that journey and tell stories through a different lens with our younger version is going to be so exciting for our kids to see."

Watch new episodes of "Doc McStuffins: The Doc & Bella Are In!" "SuperKitties," "Mickey Mouse Funhouse" and "Pupstruction" on Disney Junior or streaming shortly after on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Junior, Disney+ and this ABC station.