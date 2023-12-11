WATCH LIVE

Disney on Ice bringing brand new show to Wells Fargo Center

ByWendy Daughenbaugh WPVI logo
Monday, December 11, 2023 9:04PM
"Disney on Ice presents Magic in the Stars" at the Wells Fargo Center, just in time for Christmas.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "Disney on Ice presents Magic in the Stars" just in time for Christmas.

The show has more than 50 characters- from the familiar classics to brand new characters, including "Frozen II", "Raya", and even Asha from the new movie, "Wish".

You'll be immersed in the magic of Aladdin, hear a singalong from Mirabel and her family from "Encanto", and there's a special interactive moment with the characters from "Toy Story".

There are acrobatic acts that promise to wow both kids and adults.

December 24-January 1st

Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19148

