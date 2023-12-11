"Disney on Ice presents Magic in the Stars" at the Wells Fargo Center, just in time for Christmas.

Disney on Ice bringing brand new show to Wells Fargo Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "Disney on Ice presents Magic in the Stars" just in time for Christmas.

The show has more than 50 characters- from the familiar classics to brand new characters, including "Frozen II", "Raya", and even Asha from the new movie, "Wish".

You'll be immersed in the magic of Aladdin, hear a singalong from Mirabel and her family from "Encanto", and there's a special interactive moment with the characters from "Toy Story".

There are acrobatic acts that promise to wow both kids and adults.

December 24-January 1st

Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19148