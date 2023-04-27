Peter Pan & Wendy: A live, action-packed, beautifully diverse return to Neverland

The two young stars at the helm take us back to Neverland, making us feel like we never left.

6abc's parent company, Disney, has sprinkled some pixie dust on its 1953 animated classic, 'Peter Pan.'

The live action re-imagination, 'Peter Pan & Wendy,' debuts Friday on Disney+.

It's a beautifully diverse and action-packed adventure into one of the most beloved stories of all time.

The two young stars at the helm take us back to Neverland, making us feel like we never left.

"It was a massive honor and a massive privilege to be able to show our takes on such beloved characters around the world," says Ever Anderson, who plays Wendy.

Alexander Molony is Peter Pan.

"When I first put on my costume and saw myself, it felt right," Molony says. "I just thought to myself, 'Wow, I'm actually doing this!'"

This is Peter Pan told through Wendy's eyes, and the young stars join a cast of Hollywood A-listers.

Jude Law plays Peter Pan's famous foe, Captain Hook. Jim Gaffigan is his sidekick, Smee.

This new take also shows us the old tale through a diverse lens.

Yara Shadidi is Disney's first Black Tinkerbell.

Noah Matthews Matofsky, 15, is also the first actor with Down syndrome to land a major role in a Disney film.

He plays Slightly, the leader of the Lost Boys. There are Lost Girls in this re-imagination as well.

Anderson says being on this set was "pure magic."

"I think my favorite part of the entire film was the beginning flight scene where you see them go from London to Neverland," Anderson said. "I thought that was one of the most beautiful things I've ever seen."

"We wanted to create a Neverland that you can really believe in," Molony added. "It feels so close."

'Peter Pan & Wendy' streams April 28 on Disney+.