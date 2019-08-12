Dispute between 2 males ends in shooting at El station in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA and Philadelphia police officers are looking for a male they say shot another male in Center City.
It happened after 3 p.m. Monday on the Eastbound platform of the Market Frankford El at 15th Street Station.
Police say there was a dispute between two males, and one of them shot the other in the leg.
They also say they believe the males know each other.
There is no word on the victim's condition.
