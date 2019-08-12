Dispute between 2 males ends in shooting at El station in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA and Philadelphia police officers are looking for a male they say shot another male in Center City.It happened after 3 p.m. Monday on the Eastbound platform of the Market Frankford El at 15th Street Station.Police say there was a dispute between two males, and one of them shot the other in the leg.They also say they believe the males know each other.There is no word on the victim's condition.