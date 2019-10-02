Disturbing doorbell camera video shows California woman being assaulted, dragged by hair

By ABC7.com staff
CALIFORNIA -- Disturbing video captured by a doorbell cam in Southern California shows a woman trying to get help at someone's front door when a man suddenly runs up behind her and drags her away by her hair.

Local detectives said that the woman was trying to escape her estranged boyfriend, 27-year-old Robert Michael Mendez, who has since been arrested.

Investigators said the woman ran up to the door of a house in Arcadia seeking help. The doorbell camera footage captured Sunday night around 11:40 p.m. shows the suspect grab the woman by the hair and drag her away.

Investigators said he then forced the woman down the block to his home on Santa Anita Avenue and held her there against her will.

Police said someone sent them a link to the video Monday. That led them to start knocking on doors in the neighborhood.

Officers arrested Mendez without incident. He's facing charges of kidnapping and attempted murder and is being held on $1 million bail.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is in stable condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arcadialos angeles countyassaultabusesouthern californianewsu.s. & worldcalifornia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
UDel students living at hotels will be asked to leave: Mayor
Pizza shop customers robbed at gunpoint
Man charged with burning baby, dealing meth with girlfriend
Phillies to extend protective netting for 2020 season
Beer tax goes into effect in Pennsylvania
AccuWeather: Record heat in many, many areas today
Show More
Philly neighborhood plagued with drug sales, drug use, prostitution
Pompeo confirms he was on call between Trump, Ukrainian president
Woman dies at 102, DirecTV charges early termination fee
Accused child rapist on the run after being released from NJ jail
1 dead after double shooting in West Oak Lane
More TOP STORIES News