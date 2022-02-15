visions

Ducis Rodgers interviews Doc Rivers about hoops, race, culture, activism

By Timothy Walton
Ducis Rodgers interviews Doc Rivers on hoops, race, culture, activism

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers, with Joel Embiid the leading candidate for NBA MVP, are seeking their fifth straight postseason appearance, second under head coach Doc Rivers.

Rivers took a break from the postseason pursuit to sit down with Ducis Rodgers to discuss basketball, culture and speaking out about issues affecting the community.



Doc grew up as Glenn Rivers in Chicago and flourished as a basketball player in high school, college and the NBA.
His success on the court landed him a spot on the all-time top 15 coaches list. But it's his work off the hardwood that has people all over th earning him praise


He transitioned to coaching after his playing career ended and was just named one of the 15 greatest coaches in the NBA's 75-year history.


Sports have always given him a voice but it became more evident as a coach. Circumstance put him in the middle of racially charged situations and Rivers found himself speaking out on those issues.

His willingness to tackle those topics has also given him a different perspective in the locker room with his players.

While his X's and O's have made him one of the league's most successful coaches on the court, his off-the-court impact is rounding out his reputation as more than a coach.
