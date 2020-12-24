Woman seriously injured after dog attack in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was seriously injured after being attacked by a dog in West Philadelphia on Wednesday night.
Police found the woman just after 8:30 p.m. at 61st and Pine streets.
The woman was rushed to an area hospital after the attack. There was no immediate word on her condition.
Police discovered a large dog at the scene who was shot and killed after efforts to save the woman failed.
Authorities say it's unclear who shot the animal.
