Woman seriously injured after dog attack in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was seriously injured after being attacked by a dog in West Philadelphia on Wednesday night.Police found the woman just after 8:30 p.m. at 61st and Pine streets.The woman was rushed to an area hospital after the attack. There was no immediate word on her condition.Police discovered a large dog at the scene who was shot and killed after efforts to save the woman failed.Authorities say it's unclear who shot the animal.