Woman seriously injured after dog attack in West Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was seriously injured after being attacked by a dog in West Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Police found the woman just after 8:30 p.m. at 61st and Pine streets.

The woman was rushed to an area hospital after the attack. There was no immediate word on her condition.

Police discovered a large dog at the scene who was shot and killed after efforts to save the woman failed.

Authorities say it's unclear who shot the animal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiadog attack
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Could your stimulus check jump to $2,000? Experts weigh in
Men accused of selling bogus businesses facing federal charges
Community outraged after mural of beloved LGBTQ activist painted over
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy Rain, High Winds Late Christmas Eve
Trump issues 2nd wave of pardons including Manafort, Stone
Embiid leads 76ers past Wizards 113-107 in opener
Body found on NJ boy scout reservation
Show More
"Miracle" kittens rescued after near-tragedy at recycling plant
Police captain expressing frustration over gun violence surge
Abington pastor gets COVID-19 vaccine to restore trust in Black community
Trump threatens COVID-19 relief over stimulus check amount
Man facing attempted murder charges for trying to shoot officer: DA
More TOP STORIES News