Dog killed in family's backyard, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said someone shot and killed a family's pet dog right in their North Philadelphia backyard early Sunday.It happened around 2:45 a.m. on the 2700 block of West Somerset Avenue.Police said a man walked up to the yard and fired a single shot, killing the family's pit bull.Officers recovered a 9-millimeter shell casing from the scene.Investigators are looking at video from surveillance cameras in the area in an effort to identify the suspect.