PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said someone shot and killed a family's pet dog right in their North Philadelphia backyard early Sunday.
It happened around 2:45 a.m. on the 2700 block of West Somerset Avenue.
Police said a man walked up to the yard and fired a single shot, killing the family's pit bull.
Officers recovered a 9-millimeter shell casing from the scene.
Investigators are looking at video from surveillance cameras in the area in an effort to identify the suspect.
Dog killed in family's backyard, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More