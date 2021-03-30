Mercer County, New Jersey dog groomers compete for top prize on 'Pooch Perfect'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tonight on 6abc, it's the premiere of a brand new show called "Pooch Perfect." It's a dog grooming competition series like no other.
Ten of the best dog groomers in the country, including a team from Mercer County, will compete for the top prize, as those who get eliminated end up in "the dog house."
I had a chance to chat with two of the celebrity judges tasked with crowning the Best in Show, as the pups undergo what they call "transfurmations."
"If you're a dog lover, you're just going to be bowled over by this show," says judge Lisa Vanderpump. "I think it's a show that the whole family can watch, which is rare. You can actually sit down to something fascinating, beautiful and heartfelt."
Vanderpump is a reality TV star, entrepreneur and animal activist.
Dr. Callie Harris is an emergency veterinarian. She says this show is also about the bond between humans and dogs.
"I am really here to see the relationships being built with these pets to make sure everyone stays happy, healthy and safe," Harris says.
"This is truly a show made by dog lovers, for dog lovers, created by dog lovers. This is going to be awesome for everybody to watch."
Donovan and Jayne Gallagher, from Millstone, New Jersey, own a dog grooming salon in Hamilton called Bubbles Away.
They're one of 10 of the top grooming teams from across the country competing for the $100,000 prize, which could be a game-changer for their family-run small business.
"It would be dog grooming's version of Master Chef or Project Runway," Donovan says. "We really dive into some high fashion, really incredible techniques and it shows the world how important dogs are to us."
Jayne started Bubbles Away 11 years ago, She's a mother of five and owner of six dogs.
She's thrilled to show the world what Mercer County can do.
"You will not believe the incredible designs that are possible," Jayne Gallagher said. "This show is going to show everyone what is possible is beyond your wildest dreams."
Their first challenge is to transform a dog into a totally different animal.
Catch them on "Pooch Perfect" Tuesday at 8 p.m. It's hosted by Rebel Wilson.
