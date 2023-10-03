Trump fraud trial live updates: Trump in court for 2nd day

Former President Donald Trump is on trial in New York in a $250 million lawsuit that could alter the personal fortune and real estate empire that helped propel Trump to the White House.

Trump is back in the courtroom for the second day of the trial, in which he, his sons Eric and Don Jr., and Trump Organization executives are accused by New York Attorney General Letitia James of engaging in a decade-long scheme in which they used "numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation" to inflate Trump's net worth while lowering his tax burden.

Trump continued his attacks on James before entering the courtroom for the second day of his $250 million civil fraud trial in downtown Manhattan.

"She ran on the basis 'I will get Trump' without knowing anything about me," he said to reporters outside court.

Both Trump and James are present this morning in court, where state attorneys are set to continue their direct examination of longtime Mazars accountant Donald Bender.

FILE - Accountant Donald Bender leaving Manhattan Supreme Court after testifying at the Trump Organization trial on Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022, in New York. (Molly Crane-Newman/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Bender testified at length Monday about his involvement in compiling Trump's statements of financial condition between 2011 and 2020, which he described as "balance [ sheets ] of Mr. Trump's assets and liabilities."

Bender said the standards and inputs for the statements were largely decided by Trump Organization executives.

"That was the Trump Organization's responsibility," Bender said about the accounting standard used in the statements.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing and his attorneys have described him as a "master of finding value where others do not," arguing that Trump's alleged inflated valuations were a product of his business skill.