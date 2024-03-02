Donald Trump, Nikki Haley hosting rallies in North Carolina days ahead of Super Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The state is getting visits this weekend from major political players in the presidential race days before Super Tuesday.

Former President Donald Trump will be in Greensboro later today for a "Get Out the Vote" rally. He is speaking at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex at 2 p.m.

Republican candidate Nikki Haley will also be in Raleigh later today for a rally. She is speaking at Union Station at 12:30 p.m.

The former South Carolina governor is trailing behind Trump in the polls. But, she is vowing to stay in the race through Super Tuesday next week when North Carolina will host its primary election. .

Vice President Kamala Harris also made a trip to North Carolina.

On Friday, she was joined by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper at 12:40 p.m. on Durham's historic Black Wall Street.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Durham on Friday to talk about the White House plan to invest millions in the economy.

This is her second trip to the state this year. In January, Harris visited a middle school in Charlotte and announced an additional $285 million in federal funding from the Safer Communities Act.

Saturday is the last day for early voting ahead of Tuesday's election.