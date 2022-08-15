Police investigating apparent hit-and-run crash that killed man in North Philly

Police say the 64-year-old victim, identified as Dondra Wade, "sustained injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating an apparent hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead early Sunday morning in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 2 a.m. on the 3200 block of Fox Street.

Police say the 64-year-old victim, identified as Dondra Wade, "sustained injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle."

Wade was pronounced dead at the scene.

A vehicle has not yet been linked to the crash, but a gas station manager says he's previously called police about reckless drivers in the area.

"We've saw a lot, maybe more than 10-15 accidents. People go through the light, go through the gas station, nobody cares," said Sikander Sandh, the manager of Fox Street Exxon.

Police are working hard to find video of the car or any eyewitness who might have seen this tragedy unfold.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.