Dorney Park cuts summer hours due to shortage of workers

The amusement park will be open five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday, effective immediately, the park said in a Facebook post.
"While we are aggressively recruiting and adding new staff daily, we must adjust our operating calendar based on workforce availability," the post said.
The park said it is facing a labor shortage like many other businesses and organizations.
"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and support as we work through these challenges," the statement continues. "We will continuously monitor our progress and will add more opportunities for fun as workforce improvements allow."
The full calendar and hours can be found on Dorney Park's website.